Epic Pro Wrestling postpones debut till June

Epic Pro Wrestling, a new promotion that was scheduled to debut in Burbank on May 21, has pushed their first show back to June. The delayed start became necessary when GCW announced an event on the same date as Epic’s debut.

Wrestlers that have been announced for Epic’s debut event so far are Peter Avalon, B-Boy, and Brendan Divine.

Here’s the full statement from Epic promoter Andrew Pesina:

Last Friday, it was announced that Epic Pro Wrestling’s debut show would be rescheduled to a later date after Game Changer Wrestling announced a show in LA on 5/21.

Rescheduling Epic Pro’s debut show wasn’t what I wanted to do, but it was something that had to be done.

One thing I want to make clear is that while I am sad and disappointed that this happened, I don’t blame or have any anger towards Brett Lauderdale and GCW over this. This was just a case of me having some pretty bad luck.

It is what it is. All I can do now is keep moving forward.

With that said, here is a quick update on where things are at right now.

Epic Pro’s debut show will be happening in June. It’s going to take a few weeks to confirm some stuff and arrange things for the new date, but announcements will be made by the end of February or beginning of March.

Go Rams.

-Andrew Pesina, Epic Pro Wrestling