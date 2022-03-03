Epic Pro posts update, debut scheduled for August

The new Epic Pro Wrestling released a statement today giving an update on their debut event, stating it is now scheduled for August. The debut was originally scheduled to debut on May 21, but the date was pushed back so it wouldn’t compete with a GCW event that same night.

After GCW announced their event in May, Epic Pro pushed back their debut to June 11. Now, due to venue issues, the date has been moved to sometime in August.

Here is the full statement from Epic Pro’s Andrew Pessina: