RSP vs. PPA scheduled for Epic Pro’s debut in Los Angeles on August 13

Epic Pro Wrestling has announced the second half of their co-main event with Peter Avalon taking on Rickey Shane Page in a first time ever match up.

Here is the promotion’s full press release:

(LOS ANGELES, CA, July 6, 2022) – The full lineup for Epic Pro Wrestling’s upcoming August 13 debut event at the Bill Greene Sports Complex in Cudahy, CA, Going Down Swinging, has officially been announced, with the event set to feature a huge first-time ever match when Rickey Shane Page goes up against Peter Avalon!

Rickey Shane Page vs. Peter Avalon will join an already stacked lineup that is currently slated to feature marquee matches that include Atticus Cogar vs. Eli Everfly, the 2021 SoCal Wrestler of the Year, Ray Rosas, vs. the 2021 SoCal Rookie of the Year, Kidd Bandit and Lil’ Cholo vs. Delilah Doom.

Other matches set to take place at Epic Pro Wrestling’s Going Down Swinging include Shane Haste & Johnnie Robbie vs. Hunter Freeman & J2 Mattioli, Cameron Gates vs. Jordan Cruz, Big Dick Hoss vs. Darwin Finch, Diego Valens vs. Calder McColl, and B-Boy vs. Brendan Divine.

“This card is loaded with lots of great matches featuring the best wrestlers Southern California has to offer,” said Epic Pro Wrestling President and head booker Andrew Pesina. “On top of having the best wrestlers in SoCal on this show, we’ve got an international star in Shane Haste on the undercard along with two of independent wrestling’s biggest stars in Rickey Shane Page and Atticus Cogar headlining the event in exciting, first-time ever matches on top of an already stacked lineup.

“I know wrestling fans will have different options when it comes to live wrestling events happening in Southern California on August 13, but I don’t think any event taking place that day in SoCal will be better than what we are going to do at Going Down Swinging,” Pesina added. “I guarantee that.”

Tickets for Epic Pro Wrestling’s Going Down Swinging on August 13 are on sale at epicprogoingdownswinging.eventbrite.com. Tickets on Eventbrite are $25 for Front Row, and $20 for General Admission, while ticket prices at the door will be $40 for Front Row, and $30 for General Admission.

Fans can also take advantage of a special sale from now until August 5 where they can purchase 5 General Admission tickets for the price of $80, or 10 General Admission tickets for the price of $160.

“Times are tough for everyone financially,” said Andrew Pesina in regards to the special ticket sale. “Everything is so much more expensive because of corporate price gouging disguised as inflation. We’re seeing companies taking advantage of consumers for the sake of making record profits while also lowering the quality of their products during these tough times. Gas, food, housing, and even tickets to wrestling shows cost so much more these days and people are getting less value and quality for what they pay for. I’m not going to do that to wrestling fans. With this sale, fans will get very high-level quality wrestling at great prices. At Epic Pro, we care more about satisfying our fans than we do charging $40-$50 for the cheapest ticket just so we can try to make big profits.”

Epic Pro Wrestling’s Down Swinging takes place on August 13 at the Bill Greene Sports Complex, located at 4835 Clara St. Cudahy, CA. Bell time is 7:00 PM, with doors opening at 6:15 PM. For updates and information, follow Epic Pro Wrestling’s social media accounts for all the latest news regarding Epic Pro’s debut event.

