LLI – 08 July 2022 – Results

Vito Fratelli and Toxin defeated The King Rey Misterio and Chris Nastyy in the main event of LLI’s July 8 event in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Lucha Libre Independiente

July 8, 2022

Florence Arena

Los Angeles, CA

AJ Mana & Domino over Araxiel & Princess Deathwish.

Vintage Dragon & Bovi w/ Gin Sevani vs Veinom & Eddie Islas goes to a No Contest after Black Metal & Juan Roman interfere.

HD Dos Caras , Ciclon Ramirez & Barrio Boy over Profeta Jr , Rayo de Plata & Motros Jungle.

Canek Jr & JBD over Tarzan Boy & Rixter.

Valioso vs Diamond ends in a Draw in the 3rd Fall.

Vito Fratelli & Toxin over The King Rey Misterio & Chris Nastyy.