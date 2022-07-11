LLI – 08 July 2022 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 07/11/2022

Vito Fratelli and Toxin defeated The King Rey Misterio and Chris Nastyy in the main event of LLI’s July 8 event in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Lucha Libre Independiente
July 8, 2022
Florence Arena
Los Angeles, CA

AJ Mana & Domino over Araxiel & Princess Deathwish.

Vintage Dragon & Bovi w/ Gin Sevani vs Veinom & Eddie Islas goes to a No Contest after Black Metal & Juan Roman interfere.

HD Dos Caras , Ciclon Ramirez & Barrio Boy over Profeta Jr , Rayo de Plata & Motros Jungle.

Canek Jr & JBD over Tarzan Boy & Rixter.

Valioso vs Diamond ends in a Draw in the 3rd Fall.

Vito Fratelli & Toxin over The King Rey Misterio & Chris Nastyy.

