Vito Fratelli and Toxin defeated The King Rey Misterio and Chris Nastyy in the main event of LLI’s July 8 event in Los Angeles. Click for full results.
Lucha Libre Independiente
July 8, 2022
Florence Arena
Los Angeles, CA
AJ Mana & Domino over Araxiel & Princess Deathwish.
Vintage Dragon & Bovi w/ Gin Sevani vs Veinom & Eddie Islas goes to a No Contest after Black Metal & Juan Roman interfere.
HD Dos Caras , Ciclon Ramirez & Barrio Boy over Profeta Jr , Rayo de Plata & Motros Jungle.
Canek Jr & JBD over Tarzan Boy & Rixter.
Valioso vs Diamond ends in a Draw in the 3rd Fall.
Vito Fratelli & Toxin over The King Rey Misterio & Chris Nastyy.
Be the first to comment on "LLI – 08 July 2022 – Results"