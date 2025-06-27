House of Lucha – 27 June 2025 – Results

Lil’ Cholo’s House of Lucha presented Hate Me Now in Fullerton, CA. Click for results.
Lil’ Cholo’s House of Lucha
Hate Me Now
June 27, 2025
Fullerton, CA
Mikey O’Shea over Top G Industries (Charming Biagio Crescenzo and Big Meat) via Disqualification
Tigre Del Fuego over Fatal
Loco over Mike Cheq to become the new House of Lucha Heavyweight Championship
Zombie 6 over Jakob Axton in a Mask vs. Hair Match
Chris Nasty over Eddie Vice
Thunder Rosa over Zyra
