House of Lucha – 27 June 2025 – Results

Lil’ Cholo’s House of Lucha presented Hate Me Now in Fullerton, CA. Click for results.

Lil’ Cholo’s House of Lucha
Hate Me Now
June 27, 2025
Fullerton, CA

Mikey O’Shea over Top G Industries (Charming Biagio Crescenzo and Big Meat) via Disqualification

Tigre Del Fuego over Fatal

Loco over Mike Cheq to become the new House of Lucha Heavyweight Championship

Zombie 6 over Jakob Axton in a Mask vs. Hair Match

Chris Nasty over Eddie Vice

Thunder Rosa over Zyra

