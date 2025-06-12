Santino Bros. Wrestling – 12 June 2025 – Results

Santino Bros. Wrestling presented Fight Night at the VFW Post 8070 in Azusa, CA. Click for results.

Santino Bros. Wrestling

Fight Night

June 12, 2025

VFW Post 8070

Azusa, CA

Inferno Abdul over Jay Lopez

Gin Sevani over La Sirenacita

CGK (Chaz Price and Oscar Manuel Felix) over DJ Palmer and Kid Destino via Disqualification

Red Williams over Eddie Roar

Adrian Quest over Chris Nasty

Darwin Finch over Richie Coy via submission to retain the Santino Bros. Wrestling Inner City Championship

Alec Tomas over Tyler Bateman to retain the Santino Bros. Wrestling Heavyweight Championship