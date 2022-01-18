LLI – 16 January 2022 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 01/18/2022

Valioso and Aero Boy defeated Profeta Jr. and Animaniac in the main event of the January 16 LLI event in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results.

Lucha Libre Independiente
January 16, 2022
Los Angeles, CA

JBD over Domino.

Robbie Phoenix over Acero Dorado Jr & Red Spider.

Vito Fratelli, Rey Calitri & Paradox over Barrio Boy, King Star & Pequino Perroth.

Legacy & Robbie Phoenix vs Acero Dorado & The Monster Segundo goes to a no contest.

Valioso & Aero Boy over Profeta Jr & Animaniac.

