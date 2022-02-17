LLI – 13 February 2022 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 02/17/2022

Profeta Jr, Animaniac and Red Spider defeated El Elegido, Romeo and Oro Jr. in the main event of LLI’s February 13 event in El Monte, CA. Click for full results.

Lucha Libre Independiente
February 13, 2022
El Monte, CA

Robbie Phoenix over AJ Mana.

Valioso Jr over El Guerrero Cuervo.

Valioso & Lady Sensación over Red Spider & Lady Lee.

Vito Fratelli retains the LLI Championship over Barrio Boy in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match.

Profeta Jr, Animaniac & Red Spider over El Elegido, Romeo & Oro Jr.

