Kitsune Women’s Wrestling presented Going Back To San Diego in National City, CA. Click for results.
Kitsune Women’s Wrestling
Going Back To San Diego
June 7, 2025
National City, CA
Streamed on IWTV
Miyu Yamashita over Zara Zakher
Amazona, Angie Savage, and Mighty Mayra over Mainey, Lady Pink, and Kiki Van Gogh
Mylo over Alex Gracia and Gin Sevani in a Triple Threat Match
Dark Sheik over Lady Lee
Tae Honma over Kitsune and Haruna Umesaki in a Triple Threat Match
Hudson Envy and Ruby Raze over Nagisa Nozaki and Yuna Manase
Be the first to comment on "Kitsune Women’s Wrestling – 7 June 2025 – Results"