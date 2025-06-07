Kitsune Women’s Wrestling – 7 June 2025 – Results

Kitsune Women’s Wrestling presented Going Back To San Diego in National City, CA. Click for results.

Kitsune Women’s Wrestling

Going Back To San Diego

June 7, 2025

National City, CA

Streamed on IWTV

Miyu Yamashita over Zara Zakher

Amazona, Angie Savage, and Mighty Mayra over Mainey, Lady Pink, and Kiki Van Gogh

Mylo over Alex Gracia and Gin Sevani in a Triple Threat Match

Dark Sheik over Lady Lee

Tae Honma over Kitsune and Haruna Umesaki in a Triple Threat Match

Hudson Envy and Ruby Raze over Nagisa Nozaki and Yuna Manase