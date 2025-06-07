Kitsune Women’s Wrestling – 7 June 2025 – Results

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 06/07/2025

Kitsune Women’s Wrestling presented Going Back To San Diego in National City, CA. Click for results.

Kitsune Women’s Wrestling
Going Back To San Diego
June 7, 2025
National City, CA
Streamed on IWTV

Miyu Yamashita over Zara Zakher

Amazona, Angie Savage, and Mighty Mayra over Mainey, Lady Pink, and Kiki Van Gogh

Mylo over Alex Gracia and Gin Sevani in a Triple Threat Match

Dark Sheik over Lady Lee

Tae Honma over Kitsune and Haruna Umesaki in a Triple Threat Match

Hudson Envy and Ruby Raze over Nagisa Nozaki and Yuna Manase

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

SoCalUNCENSORED.com
The authority on wrestling and MMA in Southern California since 2001.

Be the first to comment on "Kitsune Women’s Wrestling – 7 June 2025 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.