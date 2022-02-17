NJPW Rivals – 17 February 2022 – Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held Rivals, their latest tapings for NJPW Strong, on February 17 in Los Angeles. Click for results from the tapings.

New Japan Pro Wrestling

Rivals

February 17, 2022

The Vermont

Los Angeles, CA

Hikuelo over Kevin Knight.

Christopher Daniels over Karl Fredericks.

JR Kratos, Danny Limelight, Royce Issacs, Tom Lawlor, & Jorel Nelson over Fred Rosser, DKC, Adrian Quest, Rust Taylor, & Clark Connors in an elimination match.

-Kratos was the last wrestler standing.

TJP over Brogan Finlay.

Keita Murray, Fred Yehi, & DKC over Bateman, Misterioso, & Barret Brown.

Kevin Blackwood over Ariya Davari.

Daniel Garcia over Yuya Uemura.

Black Tiger over Rocky Romero.

Jonah & Tito Escondido over Fin Juice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson).

Chris Bey over Blake Christian.

Buddy Murphy over Ren Narita.

Jay White over Shane Strickland.