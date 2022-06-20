NJPW Ignition – 19 June 2022 – Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling was back in Los Angeles at the Vermont Hollywood with Ignition, their latest NJPW Strong taping on June 19, 2022. Click for full spoilers for upcoming episodes of NJPW Strong.

1st round of Strong Tag Team Title Tournament

Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura beat Nick Camarato & Aaron Solo

1st round of Strong Tag Team Title Tournament

TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) beat West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)

1st round of Strong Tag Team Title Tournament

Stray Dog Army (Misterioso & Barrett Brown) beat Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson)

1st round of Strong Tag Team Title Tournament

Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) beat Dark Order (Evil Uno & Alan Angels)

Jeff Cobb beat Jordan Clearwater

JR Kratos beat Jordan Cruz

Tom Lawlor beat Bad Dude Tito

Rocky Romero, David Finlay & Mascara Dorada beat Negro Casas, Adrian Quest & Lucas Riley

Fred Yehi beat Bateman

JONAH beat Taylor Rust

Semifinal of Strong Tag Team Tournament

Christopher Daniels & Yuyu Uemura beat TMDK

Semifinal of Strong Tag Team Tournament

Aussie Open beat Stray Dog Army

Jay White, Chase Owens & Hikuleo beat Hiroshi Tanahashi, Fred Rosser & Kevin Knight