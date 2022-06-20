New Japan Pro Wrestling was back in Los Angeles at the Vermont Hollywood with Ignition, their latest NJPW Strong taping on June 19, 2022. Click for full spoilers for upcoming episodes of NJPW Strong.
New Japan Pro Wrestling
Ignition
June 19, 2022
Vermont Hollywood
Los Angeles, CA
1st round of Strong Tag Team Title Tournament
Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura beat Nick Camarato & Aaron Solo
1st round of Strong Tag Team Title Tournament
TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) beat West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)
1st round of Strong Tag Team Title Tournament
Stray Dog Army (Misterioso & Barrett Brown) beat Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson)
1st round of Strong Tag Team Title Tournament
Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) beat Dark Order (Evil Uno & Alan Angels)
Jeff Cobb beat Jordan Clearwater
JR Kratos beat Jordan Cruz
Tom Lawlor beat Bad Dude Tito
Rocky Romero, David Finlay & Mascara Dorada beat Negro Casas, Adrian Quest & Lucas Riley
Fred Yehi beat Bateman
JONAH beat Taylor Rust
Semifinal of Strong Tag Team Tournament
Christopher Daniels & Yuyu Uemura beat TMDK
Semifinal of Strong Tag Team Tournament
Aussie Open beat Stray Dog Army
Jay White, Chase Owens & Hikuleo beat Hiroshi Tanahashi, Fred Rosser & Kevin Knight
Be the first to comment on "NJPW Ignition – 19 June 2022 – Results"