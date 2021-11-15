NJPW Detonation – 15 November 2021 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 11/15/2021

Tom Lawlor defeated Fred Rosser to retain the NJPW Strong Openweight Championhip in the main event of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Detonation in Riverside, CA. Click for full results.

New Japan Strong
Detonation
November 15, 2021
Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Riverside, CA

Kevin Knight & The DKC defeated Jordan Clearwater and Brogan Finlay.

Lio Rush & Adrian Quest defeated Bateman & Misterioso.

Jonathan Gresham defeated Gabriel Kidd.

JR Kratos Royce Isaacs and Black Tiger defeated Juice Robinson, Rocky Romero, David Finlay.

Josh Barnett defeated Alex Coughlin.

Jonah Rock over Lucas Riley.

Hikuleo & Jay White over Alex Zayne & Yuya Uemura.

Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb. & TJP defeat Ren Narita, Karl Fredricks & Clark Connors.

Tomohiro Ishii over Brody King.

Filthy Tom Lawlor (with Team Filthy) defeats Fred Rosser to retain the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship.

