NJPW Detonation – 15 November 2021 – Results

Tom Lawlor defeated Fred Rosser to retain the NJPW Strong Openweight Championhip in the main event of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Detonation in Riverside, CA. Click for full results.

New Japan Strong

Detonation

November 15, 2021

Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Riverside, CA

Kevin Knight & The DKC defeated Jordan Clearwater and Brogan Finlay.

Lio Rush & Adrian Quest defeated Bateman & Misterioso.

Jonathan Gresham defeated Gabriel Kidd.

JR Kratos Royce Isaacs and Black Tiger defeated Juice Robinson, Rocky Romero, David Finlay.

Josh Barnett defeated Alex Coughlin.

Jonah Rock over Lucas Riley.

Hikuleo & Jay White over Alex Zayne & Yuya Uemura.

Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb. & TJP defeat Ren Narita, Karl Fredricks & Clark Connors.

Tomohiro Ishii over Brody King.

Filthy Tom Lawlor (with Team Filthy) defeats Fred Rosser to retain the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship.