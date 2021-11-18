Raise the Bar – 18 November 2021 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 11/18/2021

Ray Rosas defeated Jigsaw in the main event of Raise the Bar’s November 18 event in Pomona, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Raise the Bar
November 18, 2021
Glasshouse
Pomona, CA

Ruby Raze over Hunter Freeman.

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over Too Fresh.

Darwin Finch over Gentleman Jervis by DQ,

Bateman, WATTS, & BHK over Keita Murray, Nick Wayne, & Adrian Quest.

Peter Avalon over Fidel Bravo.

Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera) over Brothers Divine (Danny Divine & Brendan Divine).

Ray Rosas over Jigsaw.

