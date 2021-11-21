Baja Stars USA – 20 November 2021 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 11/21/2021

Atlantis and Unicornio defeated Ultimo Guerrero and Mortiz in the main event of Baja Stars USA’s November 20 event in San Diego, CA. Click for full results.

Baja Stars USA
November 20, 2021
San Diego, CA

Rey Maligno over Joe Star.

Blac Mamba over Rasta Lion, Commando I, and Huracan in a fatal 4-way elimination.

Nightmare Azteca and Scarecrow over Guerrero Imperial and Tazmaniac.

Clark Connors over The DKC.

Atlantis and Unicornio over Ultimo Guerrero and Mortiz.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Baja Stars USA – 20 November 2021 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.