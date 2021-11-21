Baja Stars USA – 20 November 2021 – Results

Atlantis and Unicornio defeated Ultimo Guerrero and Mortiz in the main event of Baja Stars USA’s November 20 event in San Diego, CA. Click for full results.

Baja Stars USA

November 20, 2021

San Diego, CA

Rey Maligno over Joe Star.

Blac Mamba over Rasta Lion, Commando I, and Huracan in a fatal 4-way elimination.

Nightmare Azteca and Scarecrow over Guerrero Imperial and Tazmaniac.

Clark Connors over The DKC.

Atlantis and Unicornio over Ultimo Guerrero and Mortiz.