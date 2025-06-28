Epic Pro Wrestling – 28 June 2025 – Results

Epic Pro Wrestling presented squabble up at the Bill Greene Sports Complex in Cudahy, CA. Click for results.

Epic Pro Wrestling

squabble up

June 28, 2025

Bill Greene Sports Complex

Cudahy, CA

Prelim Matches (Available on YouTube)

Kid Destino over Inferno Abdul

Chaz Price vs. Oscar Manuel Felix went to a 10-minute time limit draw.

Main Card (Available July 3rd on TrillerTV+)

Chris Nasty vs. Darwin Finch ended in a Double Countout

Ray Rosas over Wicked

The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera) over Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose and Ricky Gee)

Alpha Zo over Jordan Cruz

Slice Boogie over Adrian Quest

Kidd Bandit over Maya World

Shane Haste and The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley) over Zokre and DoomFly (Delilah Doom and Eli Everfly)

Royce Isaacs over Scorpio Sky to retain the Epic Pro Wrestling Championship