Epic Pro Wrestling presented squabble up at the Bill Greene Sports Complex in Cudahy, CA. Click for results.
Epic Pro Wrestling
squabble up
June 28, 2025
Bill Greene Sports Complex
Cudahy, CA
Prelim Matches (Available on YouTube)
Kid Destino over Inferno Abdul
Chaz Price vs. Oscar Manuel Felix went to a 10-minute time limit draw.
Main Card (Available July 3rd on TrillerTV+)
Chris Nasty vs. Darwin Finch ended in a Double Countout
Ray Rosas over Wicked
The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera) over Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose and Ricky Gee)
Alpha Zo over Jordan Cruz
Slice Boogie over Adrian Quest
Kidd Bandit over Maya World
Shane Haste and The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley) over Zokre and DoomFly (Delilah Doom and Eli Everfly)
Royce Isaacs over Scorpio Sky to retain the Epic Pro Wrestling Championship
Be the first to comment on "Epic Pro Wrestling – 28 June 2025 – Results"