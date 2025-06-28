Epic Pro Wrestling – 28 June 2025 – Results

Rouce Isaacs vs. Scorpio Sky - June 28, 2025Rouce Isaacs vs. Scorpio Sky - June 28, 2025

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 06/28/2025

Epic Pro Wrestling presented squabble up at the Bill Greene Sports Complex in Cudahy, CA. Click for results.

Epic Pro Wrestling
squabble up
June 28, 2025
Bill Greene Sports Complex
Cudahy, CA

Prelim Matches (Available on YouTube)

Kid Destino over Inferno Abdul

Chaz Price vs. Oscar Manuel Felix went to a 10-minute time limit draw.

Main Card (Available July 3rd on TrillerTV+)

Chris Nasty vs. Darwin Finch ended in a Double Countout

Ray Rosas over Wicked

The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera) over Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose and Ricky Gee)

Alpha Zo over Jordan Cruz

Slice Boogie over Adrian Quest

Kidd Bandit over Maya World

Shane Haste and The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley) over Zokre and DoomFly (Delilah Doom and Eli Everfly)

Royce Isaacs over Scorpio Sky to retain the Epic Pro Wrestling Championship

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

SoCalUNCENSORED.com
The authority on wrestling and MMA in Southern California since 2001.

Be the first to comment on "Epic Pro Wrestling – 28 June 2025 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.