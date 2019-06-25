El Soberano Jr. to debut for Baja Stars USA in July

Baja Stars USA has announced events for July 20 and 21, 2019, in San Diego and Huntington Park. The events will feature the Southern California debut of CMLL’s El Soberano Jr.

El Soberano Jr. is the son of Euforia and the grandson of El Soberano. In CMLL he has won the 2013 Torneo Sangre Nueva, the 2017 La Copa Junior Nuevo Valores, and 2017 Torneo Gran Alternativa tournaments and currently holds the Mexican National Welterweight Championship. He has held the title for over two years.

On July 20 in San Diego, El Soberano Jr. will team with Argos and Baja Stars USA Cruiserweight Champion Danny Limelight to face the team of La Mascara, Dluxe, and Satan. The next night in Huntington Park he will team with Rey Horus and Extreme Tiger to take on Mortiz, La Mascara, and Dluxe.

The semi-main event on July 20, will see Unicornio team with Extreme Tiger versus the team of Terror Azteca and Mortiz. Each team will consist of a rookie from Tijuana, Mexico (Terror Azteca and Unicornio) teaming with a Tijuana veteran. The match will also be Extreme Tiger’s first match in Baja Stars USA since August 2018.

The Saturday, July 20, 2019, Baja Stars USA event will be held at the Montgomery Waller Rec. Center in San Diego, CA. The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.00 for front row and $20.00 for general admission. Children’s tickets cost $10.00.

On Sunday, July 21, 2019, Baja Stars USA will be running at the Puro Lucha Dojo (Inoki Dojo) in Huntington Park, CA. This will be the first time Baja Stars USA has run in the Los Angeles area since April 22, 2018. The event is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. and tickets are $30.00 for front row, $20.00 for general admission, and $10.00 for children.