PCW Ultra reveals roster for No Quarter on August 9

PCW Ultra has announced the roster for their August 9, 2019 event, No Quarter, taking place in Wilmington, CA. The event is set to feature every PCW Ultra’s champion, plus a possible Defy Championship defense.

Warbeast (Josef Samael and Jacob Fatu) will be issuing an open challenge for anyone to face them for the PCW Ultra Tag Team Championship at No Quarter. So far their opponents have not been named. Warbeast has held the PCW Ultra Tag Team Championship for nearly 900 days. Their reign is the longest tag-team title reign in the region’s history (barring titles that went on hiatus during a reign) and the second longest major title reign of any type in Southern California history. Only Edouard Carpentier’s 1459 day reign as the WWA World Champion is longer.

At last PCW Ultra’s last event, Mind Crawler, on June 14, 2019, TJ Perkins defeated Adam Brooks to become the number one contender for Jake Atlas’ PCW Ultralight Championship. The match between Perkins and Atlas is currently the only announced match for No Quarter.

Current Defy Champion Artemis Spencer is scheduled to defend his title at No Quarter, provided he is still champion on August 9. The Defy Championship has been defended once before in Southern California, on March 29, 2019, at Wrestle Summit.

PCW Ultra Champion Mil Muertes and PCW Ultra Women’s Champion Tessa Blanchard are both set to appear at No Quarter. It was previously announced that Blanchard would be facing a wrestler from Japan at the event, and while the match hasn’t been officially confirmed, Sumie Sakai is on the card as well. This will be Sakai’s third match in Southern California, having previously appeared in UPW in 2005 and Maverick Pro in 2018.

Also scheduled to appear at No Quarter are Barbie Blank (Kelly Kelly in WWE), Matt Sydal, Brian Pillman Jr., Schaff, Dan Maff, Douglas James, Daga, Victorya Von (Viva Van), and Puma King. Douglas James appearance at the event will give him the third most matches in PCW Ultra history behind only Josef Samael and Jacob Fatu.

No Quarter will be taking place at the ILWU Memorial Hall in Wilmington, CA. Bell time is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. with a meet and greet available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and range from $30.00 to $100.00.