PCW Ultra – 18 October 2019 – Results

Mil Muertes defeated Savio Vega to retain thr PCW Ultra Championship in the main event of PCW Ultra’s Into The Void on October 18 in Wilmington. Click for full results from the event.

PCW Ultra

Into The Void

October 18, 2019

ILWU Memorial hall

Wilmington, CA

Natural Classics (Stevie Filip & and Tome Filip) over Lucas Riley & RJ Santos via Powerbomb/Backstabber combo to Santos in a Young Guns Match.

C.L.A.S over Cody Chhun, Damian Drake, Dom Kubrick, Ty Ray & Matt Vandagriff via Schoolgirl Rollup on Chhun.

-Fans voted for Dom Kubrick to return for future events (top 3 were Kubrick, Vandagriff & Chhun).

Hammerstone over Schaff to become the number-one contender for the PCW Ultra Championship.

Sumie Sakai over Victorya Von (Viva Van) via Reverse Cross Rhodes to retain the PCW Women’s Championship.

-Post match both wrestlers embraced until a hooded women entered the ring and laid out both Sakai and V0n. Hooded women revealed to be Ruby Raze

Douglas James over Brian Pillman Jr. via Frog Splash.

Fatu over Eddie Kingston in an I Quit match when he used pliers on Kingston’s tongue.

Jake Atlas over Daga via Double Underhook DDT to retain the PCW Ultra Light Championship.

Josef Samael over Homicide in a Dog Collar Match.

-Post match Eddie Kingston attacked Samael resulting in a two on one beat down which brought out Fatu. Both teams continued at it until they were separated by officials and the six Young Guns from earlier. Fighting continued for over 10 minutes. A Tag Team Barbed Wire Steel Cage match between the two teams was teased for the anniversary show on January 10.

Mil Muertes over Savio Vega to retain the PCW Ultra Championship.

Special thanks to Mr.RightSZN.