FIST Combat – 18 October 2019 – Results

Dirty Ron McDonald defeated Randy order in the main event of FIST Combat’s October 18 event in San Diego, CA. Click for full results.

FIST Combat

October 18, 2019

Pure Platinum

San Diego, CA

Eddie Islas, Anton Carrilo, & Veinom over Kongo Krush, Motros Jungle, & Dylan Kyle Cox.

Ryan Kidd over Dylan Kyle Cox to win the Get FIST’d TV Title.

Slice Boogie over over Dirty Doug.

Anthony Idol over Terex to retain the FIST Championship.

Danny Limelight over Miranda Alize.

Dirty Ron McDonald over Randy order for the FIST XXX Championship.

Credit: Jason Doering