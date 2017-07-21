Navigation

FIST Combat – 21 July 2017 – Quick Results

At FIST Combat’s July 21st show in Chula Vista, Dirty Ron McDonald defeated Officer Chip Law in a chain match in the main event. Click for full results.

FIST Combat
July 21, 2017
American Legion Post #434
Chula Vista, CA

Motros Jungle over Hunter Freeman

Super Awesome Showdown Tag Match: Captain Ultra Fist and Jalapeño over Sol Invictus and Vic Valentine

Vegan Superman Jacob Diez over KC Douglas to  retain the FCW XRT Title

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over Guy Cool & Alonso Alvarez (replacing Corey Jackson mid-match after Corey was concussed)

Dirty Ron McDonald over Officer Chip Law in a Chain Match

Credit: Chris Duncan

