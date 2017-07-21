FIST Combat – 21 July 2017 – Quick Results

At FIST Combat’s July 21st show in Chula Vista, Dirty Ron McDonald defeated Officer Chip Law in a chain match in the main event. Click for full results.
FIST Combat
July 21, 2017
American Legion Post #434
Chula Vista, CA
Motros Jungle over Hunter Freeman
Super Awesome Showdown Tag Match: Captain Ultra Fist and Jalapeño over Sol Invictus and Vic Valentine
Vegan Superman Jacob Diez over KC Douglas to retain the FCW XRT Title
True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over Guy Cool & Alonso Alvarez (replacing Corey Jackson mid-match after Corey was concussed)
Dirty Ron McDonald over Officer Chip Law in a Chain Match
Credit: Chris Duncan
