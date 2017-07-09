FIST Combat – 08 July 2017 – Quick Results

At FIST Combat’s July 8th show in San Diego The Vegan Superman Jacob Diez defeated Eli Everfly, D’Marco Wilson, Donnie Suarez, and Biagio Crescenzo to retain the FCW XRT title in the main event. Also on the show Ruby Raze defeated B-Boy to with the FIST Combat Championship. Click for full results.

FIST Combat

July 8, 2017

Kensington Club

San Diego, CA

D’marco Wilson vs. Donnie Suarez vs. Biagio Crescenzo went to a no-contest when Jacob Diez interfered

Human Tornado over C-Love

True Grit (Hoss Hogg & Jesse James) over Azrael & Angel Ateu

Dirty Ron McDonald over Officer Chip Law to retain the FIST Combat TV title

Ruby Raze over B-Boy to win the FIST Combat championship

Jacob Diez over Eli Everfly, D’Marco Wilson, Donnie Suarez, and Biagio Crescenzo to retain the FCW XRT title