SoCal Pro – 08 July 2017 – Quick Results

Anthony Idol defeated Brian Cage to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight title in the main event of SoCal Pro’s July 8th show in Oceanside. Click for complete results.

SoCal Pro Wrestling

July 8, 2017

Oceanside Boys & Girls Club

Oceanside, CA

Kitana Vera over Funky Fresh [3’14]

The Ballard Bros. (Shannon & Shane Ballard) over “Uptown” Andy Brown & Jorel Nelson to retain the SoCal Pro tag team titles [10’15]

Hunter Freeman over Fidel Bravo [9’09]

Mike Camden over Ju Dizz in match 1 of their best of 3 series [7’46]

Destro & Dark Usagi over SoCal Crazy & Ryan Kidd [13’01]

Anthony Idol over Brian Cage to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight title [13’53]