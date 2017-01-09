PWG “Only Kings Understand Each Other” set to take place on Saturday, February 18th, 2017

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced via their Twitter account details on the date and lineup for its first event of 2017, Only Kings Understand Each Other, set to take place on Saturday, February 18th in Reseda, CA at the American Legion Post #308.

In a match for the PWG World Championship, reigning champion Zack Sabre Jr. will be defending his championship against the current #1 contender Chuck Taylor. In six man tag team action, SuperKliq (Adam Cole & PWG World Tag Team Champions the Young Bucks) will be taking on the debuting OI4K (Dave & Jake Crist) and Sami Callihan.

After making his debut at the 2016 Battle of Los Angeles, Cody R (Cody Rhodes) makes his PWG return against 2016 Battle of Los Angeles finalist, Trevor Lee, while the winner of the 2016 Battle of Los Angeles, Marty Scurll will be taking on the debuting Jay White. Also making his PWG debut at “Only Kings Understand Each Other” will be Lio Rush, who will be taking on Ricochet in singles action.

Other matches set to take place at “Only Kings Understand Each Other” on February 18th include Rey Fenix facing Trent?, and a tag team match with Jeff Cobb & Matthew Riddle going up against the Unbreakable F’N Machines (Brian Cage & Michael Elgin).

“Only Kings Understand Each Other” takes place on Saturday, Februaty 18th, 2017 at 8PM at the American Legion Post #308. The American Legion Post #308 is located at 7338 Canby Ave., Reseda, CA 91335. No ticket sale information has been announced as of this moment.

