Rival Pro – 27 October 2017 – Quick Results

Jeff Cobb was the sole survivor in an 8-man survivor series style elimination match in the main event of Rival Pro’s October 27th show in Pomona. Click for complete results.

Rival Pro

Dead on ArRival

October 27, 2017

Characters

Pomona, CA

Adrian Quest over Jorel Nelson

Scorpio Sky over “The Mirror Image” Ricky Mandel and “The Vegan Superman” Jaik Diez

Super Panda over Luchasaurus

8 Man Elimination Match

Jeff Cobb, Brian Cage, Ju Dizz & The Human Tornado over Brody King & H.A.T. E. (Bad Dude Tito, “Professional” Peter Avalon & “The Emo Behemoth” Pinky)

Eliminations:

Ju Dizz by Pinky and Peter Avalon

Pinky by Human Tornado

Peter Avalon by Human Tornado

Human Tornado by Bad Dude Tito

Bad Dude Tito by Brian Cage

Brian Cage by Brody King

Brody King by Jeff Cobb

Results courtesy by Mike Draven