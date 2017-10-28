Rival Pro – 27 October 2017 – Quick Results

Jeff Cobb was the sole survivor in an 8-man survivor series style elimination match in the main event of Rival Pro’s October 27th show in Pomona. Click for complete results.
Rival Pro
Dead on ArRival
October 27, 2017
Characters
Pomona, CA
Adrian Quest over Jorel Nelson
Scorpio Sky over “The Mirror Image” Ricky Mandel and “The Vegan Superman” Jaik Diez
Super Panda over Luchasaurus
8 Man Elimination Match
Jeff Cobb, Brian Cage, Ju Dizz & The Human Tornado over Brody King & H.A.T. E. (Bad Dude Tito, “Professional” Peter Avalon & “The Emo Behemoth” Pinky)
Eliminations:
Ju Dizz by Pinky and Peter Avalon
Pinky by Human Tornado
Peter Avalon by Human Tornado
Human Tornado by Bad Dude Tito
Bad Dude Tito by Brian Cage
Brian Cage by Brody King
Brody King by Jeff Cobb
Results courtesy by Mike Draven
No comments yet.