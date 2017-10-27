MPW – 27 October 2017 – Quick Results

Ray Rosas defeated Chris Kadilak to retain the MPW Heavyweight title in the main event of October 27th’s MPW show in Moorpark. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

October 27, 2017

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

Dan Joseph over Senor Buttons

Osiris Mittens over Minyun

Prodigy Preston Moseby over Malkor

Echelon (Bulletproof & Roadblock) over Figgy & The Sweetfish (Hydie & Warren O’Sullivan)

Frankie Frank over El Quetzal

Ray Rosas over Chris Kadilak by submission to retain the MPW Heavyweight title