MPW – 27 October 2017 – Quick Results

Ray Rosas defeated Chris Kadilak to retain the MPW Heavyweight title in the main event of October 27th’s MPW show in Moorpark. Click for full results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
October 27, 2017
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA
Dan Joseph over Senor Buttons
Osiris Mittens over Minyun
Prodigy Preston Moseby over Malkor
Echelon (Bulletproof & Roadblock) over Figgy & The Sweetfish (Hydie & Warren O’Sullivan)
Frankie Frank over El Quetzal
Ray Rosas over Chris Kadilak by submission to retain the MPW Heavyweight title
No comments yet.