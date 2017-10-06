Navigation

MPW – 06 October 2017 – Quick Results

The Brothers Divine (Danny Divine & Brendan Divine) defeated The Echelon (Bulletproof & Roadblock) in the main event of MPW’s October 6th show in Moorpark. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
October 6, 2017
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA

“Backwoods” Warren O’Sullivan over Pinky Santino

Malkor over “Prodigy” Preston Moseby

Hector Canales over Auntie Hydie

Daniel Moon over Drew Evrist to retain the MPW National Championship

Dan Joseph & Frankie Frank over Clubbin Cody & El Quetzal

Brothers Divine (Danny Divine & Brendan Divine) over The Echelon (Bulletproof & Roadblock)

