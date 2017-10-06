MPW – 06 October 2017 – Quick Results

The Brothers Divine (Danny Divine & Brendan Divine) defeated The Echelon (Bulletproof & Roadblock) in the main event of MPW’s October 6th show in Moorpark. Click for full results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
October 6, 2017
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA
“Backwoods” Warren O’Sullivan over Pinky Santino
Malkor over “Prodigy” Preston Moseby
Hector Canales over Auntie Hydie
Daniel Moon over Drew Evrist to retain the MPW National Championship
Dan Joseph & Frankie Frank over Clubbin Cody & El Quetzal
Brothers Divine (Danny Divine & Brendan Divine) over The Echelon (Bulletproof & Roadblock)
No comments yet.