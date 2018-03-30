MPW – 30 March 2018 – Quick Results

Daniel Moon defeated Che Cabrera by DQ when H.A.T.E interefered in the main event of MPW’s March 30 show in Moorpark. Click for full results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
March 30, 2018
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA
Andrew Evrist over B-Minus.
The Great Zumba over Charlie Mercer.
Master Flame over Rocket Boy Brett by submission.
Ray Rosas over Malkor to retain the MPW Heavyweight Championship.
Pinky over Dr. Phil Goode.
Peter Avalon over Frankie Frank.
Daniel Moon over Che Cabrera by DQ.
