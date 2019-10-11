MPW – 11 October 2019 – Results

The Midnight Snacks defeated 8-Bit Lit and The Millennials to win the MPW Tag-Team Championship in the main event of MPW’s October 11 event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

The Land of Opportunity

October 11, 2019

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Brendan Divine over PiranaCanrana.

Diego Valens over Dr. Phil Goode in a non-title match.

Jax Cannon over Frankie Frank via referee stoppage.

Ray Rosas over Remi Morgan in a Ray Rosas Open Challenge Series Match.

The Midnight Snacks (Robin Shaw & The Great Zumba) over 8-Bit Lit (Michael Hopkins & J2 Mattioli) and The Millennials (Danny Divine & Daniel Moon) in a triple-threat to win the MPW Tag-Team Championship.