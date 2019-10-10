Fight Club OC – 10 October 2019 – Quick Results

Fight Club OC held a night of MMA and Boxing in Costa Mesa, CA. Click for results from the MMA bout on the card.
Roy Englebrecht Promotions
Fight Club OC
October 10th, 2019
The Hangar at the OC Fair
Costa Mesa, CA
*All bouts are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).*
Brandon Fields defeated Seth Davis via Submission (Armbar) at 4:48 of Round 1.
Javier Garcia defeated Geoffrey Mellor via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
