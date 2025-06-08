Kitsune Women’s Wrestling – 8 June 2025 – Results

Kitsune Women’s Wrestling presented 8888 at the American Legion Post #335 in South Gate, CA. Click for results.

Kitsune Women’s Wrestling

8888

June 8, 2025

American Legion Post #335

South Gate, CA

Streamed on IWTV

Hudson Envy won the Kitsune Rumble to earn a championship match at any time, last eliminating Ray Rosas

Order of entry

Lady Pink

Angie Savage

Zeda Zhang

Icky Haight

Aria Perkins

Mighty Mayra

Hudson Envy

Ray Rosas

Ruby Raze

Haruka Umesaki over Brittnie Brooks

Vipress over Kitsune and Mylo in a Three-Way Match to become the #1 Contender for the Kitsune Women’s Wrestling North American Championship

Miyu Yamashita over Kidd Bandit

Alice Blair, Gin Sevani, and Miko Alana over Alex Gracia, Mainey, and Nina

Lady Lee over Zyra

Nagisa Nozaki over Dark Sheik

Yuna Manase over Tae Honma and Hudson Envy in a Three-Way Match to retain the Kitsune Women’s Wrestling World Championship