Kitsune Women’s Wrestling – 8 June 2025 – Results

Kitsune Women’s Wrestling
8888
June 8, 2025
American Legion Post #335
South Gate, CA
Streamed on IWTV
Hudson Envy won the Kitsune Rumble to earn a championship match at any time, last eliminating Ray Rosas
Order of entry
Lady Pink
Angie Savage
Zeda Zhang
Icky Haight
Aria Perkins
Mighty Mayra
Hudson Envy
Ray Rosas
Ruby Raze
Haruka Umesaki over Brittnie Brooks
Vipress over Kitsune and Mylo in a Three-Way Match to become the #1 Contender for the Kitsune Women’s Wrestling North American Championship
Miyu Yamashita over Kidd Bandit
Alice Blair, Gin Sevani, and Miko Alana over Alex Gracia, Mainey, and Nina
Lady Lee over Zyra
Nagisa Nozaki over Dark Sheik
Yuna Manase over Tae Honma and Hudson Envy in a Three-Way Match to retain the Kitsune Women’s Wrestling World Championship
