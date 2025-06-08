Kitsune Women’s Wrestling – 8 June 2025 – Results

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 06/08/2025

Kitsune Women’s Wrestling presented 8888 at the American Legion Post #335 in South Gate, CA. Click for results.

Kitsune Women’s Wrestling
8888
June 8, 2025
American Legion Post #335
South Gate, CA
Streamed on IWTV

Hudson Envy won the Kitsune Rumble to earn a championship match at any time, last eliminating Ray Rosas
Order of entry
Lady Pink
Angie Savage
Zeda Zhang
Icky Haight
Aria Perkins
Mighty Mayra
Hudson Envy
Ray Rosas
Ruby Raze

Haruka Umesaki over Brittnie Brooks

Vipress over Kitsune and Mylo in a Three-Way Match to become the #1 Contender for the Kitsune Women’s Wrestling North American Championship

Miyu Yamashita over Kidd Bandit

Alice Blair, Gin Sevani, and Miko Alana over Alex Gracia, Mainey, and Nina

Lady Lee over Zyra

Nagisa Nozaki over Dark Sheik

Yuna Manase over Tae Honma and Hudson Envy in a Three-Way Match to retain the Kitsune Women’s Wrestling World Championship

