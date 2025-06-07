World Wrestling Entertainment presented WWE Money in the Bank 2025 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. Click for results.
World Wrestling Entertainment
WWE Money in the Bank 2025
June 7, 2025
Intuit Dome
Inglewood, CA
Streamed live on Peacock
Naomi over Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer in a Money In The Bank Ladder Match
Dominik Mysterio over Octagón Jr. to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship
Becky Lynch over Lyra Valkyria to become the new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion
Seth Rollins over LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, Penta, Andrade, and El Grande Americano (Chad Gable) in a Money In The Bank Ladder Match
Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso over John Cena and Logan Paul
