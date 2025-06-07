World Wrestling Entertainment presented WWE Money in the Bank 2025 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. Click for results.

World Wrestling Entertainment

WWE Money in the Bank 2025

June 7, 2025

Intuit Dome

Inglewood, CA

Streamed live on Peacock

Naomi over Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer in a Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Dominik Mysterio over Octagón Jr. to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch over Lyra Valkyria to become the new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion

Seth Rollins over LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, Penta, Andrade, and El Grande Americano (Chad Gable) in a Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso over John Cena and Logan Paul

