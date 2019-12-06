MPW – 06 December 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 12/06/2019

Jax Cannon defeated Che Cabrera in the finals of the 2019 Millennium Cup Series for the main event of MPW’s December 6 event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
December 6, 2019
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA

Bulletproof over Daniel Moon.

Chuck Mercer, Super Beetle, & Frankie Frank over Midnight Snacks & Dr. Phil Goode.

Ray Rosas over Baron Rotza.

Diego Valens over Danny Limelight to retain the MPW Heavyweight Championship.

Millennium Cup Series – Finals
Jax Cannon over Che Cabrera.

