MPW – 06 December 2019 – Results

Jax Cannon defeated Che Cabrera in the finals of the 2019 Millennium Cup Series for the main event of MPW’s December 6 event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for full results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
December 6, 2019
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA
Bulletproof over Daniel Moon.
Chuck Mercer, Super Beetle, & Frankie Frank over Midnight Snacks & Dr. Phil Goode.
Ray Rosas over Baron Rotza.
Diego Valens over Danny Limelight to retain the MPW Heavyweight Championship.
Millennium Cup Series – Finals
Jax Cannon over Che Cabrera.
