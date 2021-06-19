MPW – 18 June 2021 – Results

Diego Valens defeated Miggy Rose to win the MPW Championship in the main event of MPW’s June 18 event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

June 18, 2021

Boulderdash

Chatsworth, CA

Johnnie Robbie over Dr. Phil Goode.

Bulletproof over Bucio.

Brendan Divine over Ray Rosas via DQ.

Cody Prince over Auntie Hydie to officially become 1/2 of the MPW Tag Team Champions.

Diego Valens defeated Miggy Rose to win the MPW Championship.