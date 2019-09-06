MPW – 06 September 2019 – Results

Diego Valens defeated Chuck Mercer to win the MPW Heavyweight and National Championships in the main event of MPW’s return event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

September 6, 2019

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Brendan Divine over Dustin Daniels.

Jax Cannon over Master Flame via ref stoppage.

Sweet Robin Shaw, Piranhacarana, & Great Zumba over Frankie Frank, Bulletproof, & Dr. Phil Goode.

Ray Rosas over Pinky Santino.

Luchasaurus over Danny Divine.

Diego Valens over Chuck Mercer to win the MPW Heavyweight and National Championships.