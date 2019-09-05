AWS announces full card for What No Lottery on September 21

Alternative Wrestling Show has announced the full card for their September 21, 2019 event, What No Lottery, in South Gate, CA. The show, which will be taking place on the off-Saturday of this year’s Battle of Los Angeles weekend, will feature eight matches, including three championship matches.

Douglas James will be making his return to AWS to make his third defense of the AWS Light Heavyweight Championship against Andy Brown. The match will be taking place on what is nearly the first anniversary of James winning the title, having won it on September 22, 2018, from Ray Rosas.

The AWS Light Heavyweight Championship is the third oldest singles championship in Southern California, actually predating AWS. The title started as the GSCW Light Heavyweight Championship, and was first awarded to Scott Lost on March 30, 2002. Scorpio Sky became the fourth champion in late 2003, and in May 2004 with Sky still as champion the title was absorbed by AWS and became the AWS Light Heavyweight Championship. On March 19, 2005, Human Tornado, who was the Revolution Pro Light Heavyweight Champion, defeated Scorpio Sky to unify the Revolution Pro title with the AWS title. Douglas James is the 28th champion in the title’s history.

Ruby Raze will make her first defense of the AWS Women’s Championship at What No Lottery, defending against Nurse Ratchet. Raze won the title after six years of trying for it after defeating Shotzi Blackheart on July 27, 2019. This will be the second time Nurse Ratchet has wrestled at the American Legion in South Gate, having previously appeared for Wrestling Pro Wrestling in December 2017.

True Grit (Jesse James and Hoss Hogg) will be making their second AWS Tag Team Championship defense on September 21, facing the Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido and Che Cabrera). True Grit have held the titles since March 23, 2019. Escondido previously held the AWS Tag Team Championship with Rico Dynamite from November 30, 2013, until October 25, 2014.

2019 Battle of Los Angeles participant Jake Atlas will be competing at What No Lottery, as he teams with Dom Kubrick to take on The Lucha Homies (Lil’ Cholo and Mariachi Loco). This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Here is the complete lineup for AWS’ What No Lottery:

Douglas James (c) vs. Andy Brown for the AWS Light Heavyweight Championship

Ruby Raze (c) vs. Nurse Ratchet for the AWS Women’s Championship

True Grit vs. Wolf Zaddies for the AWS Tag Team Championship

Jake Atlas & Dom Kubrick vs. Lucha Homies

Ryan Taylor vs. Royce Isaacs

Mike Camden vs. Dicky Mayer

Vipress vs. Katarina Leigh

Danny Limelight vs. Fidel Bravo

The event will be taking place at American Legion Post 335 in South Gate, CA. The show is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. Ticket prices are $60.00 for front row, $35.00 for the second row, and $25.00 for general admission. Tickets can be purchased at PayPal.me/awspromotions.