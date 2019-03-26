Mercedes Martinez versus Nicole Savoy announced for AWS Ladies Night 3 on May 18

Alternative Wrestling Show has announced the main event of their Ladies Night #3 event on May 18, 2019. Mercedes Martinez will be defending the AWS Heavyweight Championship against former AWS Women’s Champion and current Shimmer Champion Nicole Savoy.

Martinez will be making her second defense of the AWS Heavyweight Championship since defeating Tyler Bateman for the title on January 26, 2019. Savoy will be making her first AWS appearance since June 30, 2018, when she defeated Mia Yim.

Savoy and Martinez have a history with each other, as it was Martinez that Savoy defeated to win the Shimmer Championship on December 11, 2017. The two wrestlers had a rematch in April 2018, with Savoy once again coming out on top. This will be their first meeting in Southern California. Savoy is 9-3 all-time in singles competition in AWS.

On Saturday, March 23, 2019, it was also announced that Cheerleader Melissa would defend the AWS Women’s Championship in a triple-threat match with Ruby Raze and Shotzi Blackheart. This was set up when the match between Melissa and Blackheart went to a double-count out this past Saturday, and Ruby Raze became involved in the post-match brawl.

Melissa has successfully defended the title against the other two wrestlers individually and has never been pinned in AWS. Her only two defeats in the promotion were disqualifications against Hudson Envy.

Other wrestlers scheduled to appear at Ladies Night #3 are Taya Valkyrie, Miranda, Heather Monroe, Zoe Lucas, Buggy Nova, Desi Derata, Mariah Moreno, Vipress, Simone Sherie, Aerial Monroe, Sandra Moone, Watts, and Suede Thompson. The annual AWS five women versus five men match will be part of the show as well.

The event will be held at American Legion #335 in South Gate, CA with a scheduled bell time of 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $60.00 for front row to $20.00 for general admission.

AWS’s Ladies Night #3 will be part of a double shot weekend with RISE, who will be running in the same venue on May 17, 2019. Tickets for both events are on sale now.