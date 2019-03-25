Full lineup announced for April Baja Stars USA event, including return of Lucha Brothers

Baja Stars USA will be holding a rare Sunday event on April 14, 2019, featuring the return of the Lucha Brothers to the promotion. Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix will be competing in a triple-threat tag-team match that also features Flamita, Rey Horus, Puma King, and Danny Limelight.

With the Lucha Brothers comprising one team, the other teams will be Flamita and Rey Horus and Baja Stars USA Cruiserweight Champion Danny Limelight teaming with Puma King. The Lucha Brothers last appeared in Baja Stars USA on February 17, 2018.

This will also be Flamita’s Baja Stars USA debut. He was previously scheduled to appear on the promotion’s February event but was unable to attend.

The night’s semi-finals will see former ECW star Super Crazy face Mortiz and Aeroboy in a triple-threat singles match. Super Crazy will be making his Baja Stars USA debut.

Unicornio and Rey Maligno will be teaming to face Terror Azteca and Nightmare Azteca in the night’s third match.

The second match on April 14 will be another triple-threat between Veinom, Motros Jungle, and Kaka Meng with the opener scheduled to be a trios match with Anton Carrillo, Stigma, and Inframundo facing Huracan Negro, Black Mamba, and Dragox.

Here is the full lineup for Baja Stars USA’s April 14 event:

Lucha Brothers vs. Rey Horus & Flamita vs. Puma King & Danny Limelight

Super Crazy vs. Mortiz vs. Aeroboy

Unicornio & Rey Maligno vs. Terror Azteca & Nightmare Azteca

Veinom vs. Motros Jungle vs. Kaka Meng

Anton Carrillo, Stigma, & Inframundo vs. Huracan Negro, Black Mamba, & Dragox

The event will be taking place at the Montgomery Waller Rec. Center in San Diego with a scheduled bell time of 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.00 for front row and $20.00 for general admission, with kid’s tickets costing $10.00.