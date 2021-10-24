San Diego Taco Fest – 23 October 2021 – Results

Baja Stars USA took part in the San Diego Taco Fest on October 23, 2021. Click for the wrestling results from the event.

San Diego Taco Fest

October 23, 2021

Waterfront Park

San Diego, CA

Rasta Lion defeated Guerrero Negro.

Rasta Lion and Huracan defeated Los Commandos.

Nightmare Azteca defeated Blac Mamba and Depredador in a 3 way match.

Joe Star defeated Rey Maligno and Scarecrow in a 3 way elimination.

TJ Boy and Unicornio defeated Guerrero Imperial and The Monster II.