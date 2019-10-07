Baja Stars USA – 06 October 2019 – Results

The Lucha Brothers defeated Danny Limelight and Puma King in the main event of the October 6 Baja Stars USA event in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.

Baja Stars USA

October 6, 2019

Arena Florence

Los Angeles, CA

Rey Maligno over Amazona.

Barbie Boy over Lady Lee.

???

Nicho el Millonario, Super Crazy, & Crazy Frank over Satan, TJ Boy, & ???

Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) over Danny Limelight & Puma King.

*Partial results. We will update once full results are in.

Credit: Ramon Arceo