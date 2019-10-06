The Crash – 05 October 2019 – Results

The Crash Lucha Libre and MLW ran a joint show in Tijuana, BC, Mexico on October 5, 2019. Click for full results from the event including spoilers for upcoming episodes of MLW Fusion.

The Crash Lucha Libre

October 5, 2019

Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez

Tijuana, BC, Mexico

Terror Azteca over Proximo, Toto, and Torito Negro.

Oraculo over Black Danger and Ricky Marvin.

Los Haranges (Animal, Demencia, & Silver Star) over Triple Amenaza (Star Boy, Arandu, & Zarco)

MJF & Richard Holiday over L.A. Park Jr. & Hijo de L.A. Park.

Jimmy Havoc over Savio Vega and Damian 666.

Brian Pilman Jr. & Davey Boy Smith Jr. over Extreme Tiger & Dragon Lee.

Rey Horus over Alexander Hammerstone by DQ to retain The Crash Heavyweight Championship.

Bestia 666, Mecha Wolf, & L.A. Park over Contra Unit (Josef Samael, Simon Gotch, & Ikuro Kwan).

Special thanks: Eric Howard