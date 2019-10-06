The Crash – 05 October 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 10/06/2019

The Crash Lucha Libre and MLW ran a joint show in Tijuana, BC, Mexico on October 5, 2019. Click for full results from the event including spoilers for upcoming episodes of MLW Fusion.

The Crash Lucha Libre
October 5, 2019
Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez
Tijuana, BC, Mexico

Terror Azteca over Proximo, Toto, and Torito Negro.

Oraculo over Black Danger and Ricky Marvin.

Los Haranges (Animal, Demencia, & Silver Star) over Triple Amenaza (Star Boy, Arandu, & Zarco)

MJF & Richard Holiday over L.A. Park Jr. & Hijo de L.A. Park.

Jimmy Havoc over Savio Vega and Damian 666.

Brian Pilman Jr. & Davey Boy Smith Jr. over Extreme Tiger & Dragon Lee.

Rey Horus over Alexander Hammerstone by DQ to retain The Crash Heavyweight Championship.

Bestia 666, Mecha Wolf, & L.A. Park over Contra Unit (Josef Samael, Simon Gotch, & Ikuro Kwan).

Special thanks: Eric Howard

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "The Crash – 05 October 2019 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.