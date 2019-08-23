The Crash and MLW announce a joint-show in Tijuana on October 5

Major League Wrestling and Mexico’s The Crash Lucha Libre have announced their first joint show will be taking place on October 5, 2019 in Tijuana, BC, MX. The event will be taped to air on MLW’s Fusion TV.

The event will be taking place at the historic Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez (Auditoro de Tijuana). Tickets are scheduled to go on sale next month. MLW and The Crash are working on travel packages for U.S. fans to travel to Tijuana for the show.

“This partnership is starting with a bang,” said MLW CEO and founder Court Bauer. “One of the immediate goals of this partnership was to collaborate on an event of this size and scope. Tijuana is one of the hottest cities for lucha in the world and has been for decades. For The Crash to host this monumental event is history in the making for us, the sport and our fans.”

No card has been announced for the event yet.

Both Jacob Fatu and Joesph Samael of PCW Ultra Tag Team Champions Warbeast are currently signed to MLW and are members of the CONTRA Unit stable. Fatu is the current MLW World Heavyweight Champion. It was recently announced that 2015 Southern California Rookie of the Year Douglas James has signed with the promotion as well. Alexander Hammerstone, who has appeared frequently in PCW Ultra and Championship Wrestling from Hollywood among other local independents, is the current MLW National Openweight Champion.

The two promotions announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership on August 12, 2019.

MLW Fusion airs Saturday nights at 6:00 p.m. Pacific on beIN SPORTS in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

The Crash Lucha Libre will be holding their next event on September 7, 2019, at Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez in Tijuana. That event is scheduled to have NXT UK’s Trent Seven, Tyler Bate, and Travis Banks on the card.