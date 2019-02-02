MLW announces Los Angeles debut slated for February 2020 with Superfight II

Earlier tonight, Major League Wrestling announced during their Superfight live event on beIN Sports that they will be making their Los Angeles debut on February 1, 2020, with Superfight II. No further information for the event was announced; however sources advised us that they would like it to be a live television special like this year’s Superfight.

At tonight’s Superfight event at 2300 Arena (formerly the ECW Arena) in Philadelphia, PA, Tom Lawlor defeated Low Ki to capture the MLW World Heavyweight Championship, and The Hart Foundation (Teddy Hart and Davey Boy Smith Jr.) defeated the Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix) to win the MLW World Tag Team Championships.

Additionally, Southern California wrestling regulars Hammerstone and Warbeast (Almighty Shiek and Jacob Fatu) debuted for the promotion tonight on the non-live portion of Superfight. It was announced earlier this month that Hammerstone and Fatu had signed contracts with the promotion.

MLW was founded in 2002 by Court Bauer and debuted in Philadelphia, PA. After the promotions second show, which was held in New York, NY, they relocated to Florida, where they ran events until 2004. The promotion went on hiatus in October 2004, after their tenth event, and returned in October 2017.

The promotion’s television show, MLW Fusion, began airing nationally on beIN Sports April 20, 2018. The show is also released a night later via the promotion’s YouTube channel. In September, it was announced that MLW signed another deal with beIN Sports to air MLW Fusion in Spanish as well. They also announced a deal recently for the program to air in Israel on Ego Total.

We first reported MLW’s interest in holding a television event in the Los Angeles area this past December. To date, the farthest west MLW has held an event is the Chicago, IL area.