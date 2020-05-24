Alex Hammerstone signs new long-term contract with MLW

Current PCW Ultra Champion Hammerstone has signed a new multi-year contract with MLW according to a press release issued by the promotion.

Hammerstone, who won the PCW Ultra Championship when he defeated Mil Muertes on January 10, 2020, also holds the MLW Openweight Championship.

Last night Hammerstone posted a video on Twitter talking about his decision to re-sign with MLW. in the video he explained how MLW is giving him a opportunity to create a legacy and that he still has a lot to do in the company.

Big news and announcements regarding my immediate future in wrestling. Big thanks to all the fans for the love and support on the journey, pic.twitter.com/FTxzarkhCv — Hammerstone (insert blue checkmark) (@alexhammerstone) May 24, 2020

Here is the full press release from MLW:

NEW YORK — National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone has a new multi-year deal with Major League Wrestling that will see him stay major league for years to come. “I don’t want to just make money and retire. I want to create a legacy. MLW has given me that platform,” said Alex Hammerstone. “Not only that, I still have a lot to do in this company. I still have a lot of goals. If you haven’t noticed someone has that World Heavyweight Championship and it ain’t me and that just don’t sit right.” Hammerstone continued, “I have a platform here at MLW to explore everything I can to do and test myself against the best out there and that’s what it’s important to me. I want to thank everyone out there and hope you follow me on this journey.” “This deal was one we needed to get done for the league and its future,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “We identified Alex as someone worthy of being tagged a franchise player. Alex is an exceptionally rare type of athlete and person. We are delighted he is calling MLW home for the foreseeable future.” The Phoenix, Arizona powerhouse originally signed with the league in late 2018 and quickly climbed the rankings to become the inaugural MLW Openweight Champion on June 1, 2019. A founding member of the Dynasty, Hammerstone has remained undefeated in singles competition since his debut. Hammerstone has dominated the MLW top 10, holding the #1 ranking for nearly a year having defended the championship against top ranked competitors from MLW, Japan, Canada and Mexico.

MLW’s weekly TV series, Major League Wrestling: FUSION, airs Saturday nights 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT on beIN SPORTS in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and in over 20 countries abroad.

MLW Fusion streams for free every Saturday night at 6:05pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.