All Elite Wrestling – 2 July 2025 – Results

All Elite Wrestling presented Dynamite 300 and Collision 100 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. Click for results and spoilers.

All Elite Wrestling

Dynamite 300 (Aired: July 2, 2025) and Collision 100 (Airing: July 5, 2025)

July 2, 2025

Toyora Arena

Ontario, CA

AEW Dynamite 300 (Aired live on TBS and streamed on MAX)

Mercedes Mone over Mina Shirakawa to retain the AEW TBS Championship

MJF over Anthony Bowens, AR Fox, and Brody King in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the #2 spot at the Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In

Konosuke Takeshita & The Young Bucks (Nicholas and Matthew Jackson) over Bandido & Paragon (Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong)

Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland over La Faccion Ingobernable (The Beast Mortos and Dralistico)

Kazuchika Okada over Kota Ibushi

Collision 100 (Airing July 5, 2025 on TNT and streaming on MAX)

Kevin Knight over Shelton Benjamin and Nick Wayne

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) over The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum)

Mistico, Hologram & Mark Briscoe over Hechicero and RPG Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero)

Scorpio Sky over Max Caster in a 5-minute Open Challenge Match

Willow Nightingale over Vipress

Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne, and Julia Hart over Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, and TayJay (Anna Jay and Tay Melo)

Kyle Fletcher over Daniel Garcia