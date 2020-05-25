Frank & Son and Alternative Wrestling Shop to reopen Wednesday

Frank & Son Collectable Show in City of Industry, the home of the Alternative Wrestling Shop, will be reopening on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, after being closed since March due to the ongoing COFID-19 pandemic. The collectibles supercenter will have modified procedures in place for increased shopper safety.

Some of the safety measures Frank & Son will be implementing for increased safety include requiring face coverings to be worn at all times, reduced capacity in the building, one-way aisles, hands-free sinks and toilets, hand sanitizing stations, all tables and chairs for customers have been removed. The building has also accelerated its fresh air replacement system to replace the air in the building more quickly.

Frank & Son will be open from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

In January Frank & Son moved from their long time home in San Jose Ave. in City of Industry to a new location at 17835 Gale Ave. The newer location included better parking and air-conditioning, which the original location lacked.

Bart Kapitzke’s Alternative Wrestling Shop also reopened at Frank & Son in January after a nearly ten-year hiatus. The Alternative Wrestling Shop is located at booth 501.

Frank & Son has a long history with pro-wrestling in Southern California, and the old location was the venue for the first Pro Wrestling Guerrilla event in 2003.

The Alternative Wrestling Shop at Frank and Son was an essential location in the independent wrestling scene in Southern California in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The shop would sell videos that people could not get elsewhere and promote local independent wrestling events in an area with high foot traffic before everyone had access to the internet.

Frank & Son location and the Alternative Wrestling Shop will be open on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.