AWS – 22 September 2018 – Quick Results

Douglas James defeated Ray Rosas in two out of three falls to win the AWS Lightweight Championship in the main event of AWS’s September 22nd event. Click for full results.

Alternative Wrestling Show

September 22, 2018

American Legion #335

South Gate, CA

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over SoCal Crazy & Mariachi Loco via double lariats. [14’43]

Vanessa Kraven over Heather Monroe via sit out choke slam. [9’39]

Lil’ Cholo over Peter Avalon via springboard cutter. [9’18]

JR Kratos over Suede Thompson via knee strike. [10’28]

Vipress ove Kiera Hogan via DQ. [8’34]

PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) over Delilah Doom & Leva Bates to retain the AWS Tag Team Chsmpionship via double team Death Valley Driver on Doom. [10’47]

Andy Brown over Maxx Stardom via package piledriver. [18’29]

Melissa Anderson over Ruby Raze to retain the AWS Women’s Championship via ref stoppage. [9’51]

Douglas James over Ray Rosas in two out of three falls to win the AWS Lightweight Championship. [31’57]

-1st fall went to James via frog splash. [10’08]

-2nd fall went to Rosas via submission. [16’53]

-3rd fall went to James via 10 count. [31’57]