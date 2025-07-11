Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling presented Beg For Mercy at the American Legion Post #299 in Chino, CA. Click for results.
Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling
Beg For Mercy
July 11, 2025
American Legion Post #299
Chino, CA
The Gateway (Cameron Gates and Alec Tomas) over Chris Nastyy and Wicked to qualify for the 2025 Tag Team Marathon Match
Dante King over Honest John
The Pretty City Express (Devin Reno and Christopher Landon Anthony Streeter) over Mariachi Montaña (Jose & Ro Montaña) to retain the Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling Tag Team Championship
Bret The Threat over Sonico to retain the Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling P4P Championship
Ice Williams over Titus Alexander in a #1 Contender Match
Zamaya over Jada Stone to retain the Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship
The Krusty Krew (Lucas Riley and Dom Kubrick) over The Lucha Kingz (El Rey and Bamboo)
G-Sharpe over Jordan Cruz in a Last Man Standing Match
Be the first to comment on "Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling – 11 July 2025 – Results"