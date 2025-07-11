Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling – 11 July 2025 – Results

Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling presented Beg For Mercy at the American Legion Post #299 in Chino, CA. Click for results.

Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling

Beg For Mercy

July 11, 2025

American Legion Post #299

Chino, CA

The Gateway (Cameron Gates and Alec Tomas) over Chris Nastyy and Wicked to qualify for the 2025 Tag Team Marathon Match

Dante King over Honest John

The Pretty City Express (Devin Reno and Christopher Landon Anthony Streeter) over Mariachi Montaña (Jose & Ro Montaña) to retain the Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling Tag Team Championship

Bret The Threat over Sonico to retain the Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling P4P Championship

Ice Williams over Titus Alexander in a #1 Contender Match

Zamaya over Jada Stone to retain the Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship

The Krusty Krew (Lucas Riley and Dom Kubrick) over The Lucha Kingz (El Rey and Bamboo)

G-Sharpe over Jordan Cruz in a Last Man Standing Match