Epic Pro Wrestling has announced some names for their second-anniversary show on August 10th in Los Angeles, Better Each Day 2, including some rare West Coast appearance

On August 10th at the Bill Greene Sports Complex, Josh Alexander will make his Epic Pro Wrestling debut. This will be Josh Alexander’s first appearance in Southern California since 2021 where he appeared on a NJPW Strong show.

Epic Pro Wrestling also announced Mike Santana will make his Epic Pro debut on August 10th. This will be Mike Santana’s first appearance in California since Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s Sixteen on July 26th, 2019.

Epic Pro Wrestling’s Better Each Day 2 is also scheduled to feature the debut of the Grizzled Young Veterans, James Drake and Zack Gibson. Drake and Gibson both appeared at WWE NXT’s Stand & Deliver 2023 event at the Crypto.com Arena during WrestleMania 39 weekend. Better Each Day 2 will be their first time appearing on a Southern California independent wrestling event.

Epic Pro Wrestling’s 2nd-anniversary show will also include Royce Isaacs, Bad Dude Tito, Starboy Charlie, Dues Paid (Ray Rosas and the Brothers Divine), Jordan Cruz, Jada Stone, The Ungioded (Matt Vandagriff & Damian Drake), Zokre, The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick & Lucas Riley), Chris Nasty, and more to be announced.

Match announcements for Better Each Day 2 are expected to be made in the coming weeks.

Tickets are available now at bettereachday2.eventbrite.com. Front Row tickets are $40 on Eventbrite and $50 at the door. GA tickets are $30 on Eventbrite and $40 at the door. Kids GA tickets will be available at the door for $20. Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30 PM. The show is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM.

Better Each Day 2 takes place on August 10th, 2024 at the Bill Greene Sports Complex. The Bill Greene Sports Complex is located at 4835 Clara St., Cudahy, CA 90201.