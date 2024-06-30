Epic Pro Wrestling’s Better Each Day 2 lineup announced

Epic Pro Wrestling has announced the full lineup for their 2nd-anniversary show, Better Each 2, on August 10th in Cudahy, CA at 7:00 PM.

Bad Dude Tito will face Mike Santana in the main event of Epic Pro Wrestling’s 2nd anniversary show Better Each Day 2 on August 10th. This will be Mike Santana’s first appearance in California since Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s Sixteen on July 26th, 2019.

Epic Pro Wrestling has also announced Royce Isaacs vs. Josh Alexander for Better Each Day 2 on August 10th. This will be Josh Alexander’s first appearance in Southern California since 2021 where he appeared on a NJPW Strong show.

Better Each Day 2 is also scheduled to feature the following matches

Starboy Charlie vs. Ray Rosas

The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) vs. The Brothers Divine (Brendan & Danny Divine)

Shane Haste vs. Kevin Blackwood

The Unguided (Damian Drake & Matt Vandagriff) vs. The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick & Lucas Riley)

Jada Stone vs. Zyra

Jordan Cruz vs. Zokre

Chris Nasty vs. Eli Everfly

Tickets for Epic Pro Wrestling’s Better Each Day 2 are available now at bettereachday2.eventbrite.com. Front Row tickets are $40 on Eventbrite and will be $50 at the door. General Admission tickets are $30 on Eventbrite and will be $40 at the door. Kids General Admission tickets will also be available at the door for $20.

Epic Pro Wrestling’s Better Each Day 2 will take place on August 10th, 2024 at the Bill Greene Sports Complex. The Bill Greene Sports Complex is located at Clara Street Park, 4835 Clara St., Cudahy, CA 90201. Doors are scheduled to open at 6:20 PM. Better Each Day 2 is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM. Epic Pro Wrestling has also announced a prelim card will take place prior to Better Each Day 2.