Several changes have been made to Epic Pro Wrestling’s 2nd-anniversary show, Better Each Day 2, this Saturday night in Cudahy.

Epic Pro’s event on Saturday night is now scheduled to feature Shane Haste vs. Jordan Cruz. Haste was originally scheduled to face Kevin Blackwood at the event, who had to pull off the show due to scheduling conflicts. Cruz was originally scheduled to face Zokre.

With Cruz facing Haste, Epic Pro announced that Cameron Gates would be added to the show and will be facing Zokre at Better Each Day 2.

Epic Pro’s 2nd-anniversary show is scheduled to be headlined by Bad Dude Tito vs. Mike Santana. This will be Mike Santana’s first appearance in California since Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s Sixteen on July 26th, 2019.

In the co-main event of the show, Royce Isaacs will face Josh Alexander. This will be Josh Alexander’s first appearance in Southern California since 2021 where he appeared on a NJPW Strong show.

Better Each Day 2 is also scheduled to feature the following matches

Starboy Charlie vs. Ray Rosas

The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) vs. The Brothers Divine (Brendan & Danny Divine)

The Unguided (Damian Drake & Matt Vandagriff) vs. The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick & Lucas Riley)

Chris Nasty vs. Eli Everfly

Tickets for Epic Pro Wrestling’s event on Saturday are available now at bettereachday2.eventbrite.com. Front Row tickets are $40 on Eventbrite and will be $50 at the door, however, limited Front Row tickets remain as of press time. General Admission tickets are $30 on Eventbrite and at the door. Kids General Admission tickets will also be available at the door for $20. Epic Pro is also offering deals on GA ticket packs available only on Eventbrite.

Epic Pro Wrestling’s Better Each Day 2 will take place on August 10th, 2024 at the Bill Greene Sports Complex. The Bill Greene Sports Complex is located at Clara Street Park, 4835 Clara St., Cudahy, CA 90201. Doors are scheduled to open at 6:20 PM. Better Each Day 2 is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM.